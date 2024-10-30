OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Plans Dividend of $0.08

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0812 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA OACP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $23.65.
About OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.