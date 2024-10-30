OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Plans Dividend of $0.08

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0812 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSEARCA OACP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

