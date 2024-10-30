ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY24 guidance to $5.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.110-5.110 EPS.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,087. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

