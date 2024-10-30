Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Onsemi updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.04 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.920-1.040 EPS.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

