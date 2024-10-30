Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 34335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Oriental Land Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $952.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

