Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Up 26.6% in October

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. 13,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,136. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $40.09.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1581 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,656,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.