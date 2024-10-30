Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Up 26.6% in October

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. 13,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,136. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $40.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1581 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
