Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after purchasing an additional 680,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after purchasing an additional 692,859 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after buying an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

