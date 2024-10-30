Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 253.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 216.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

