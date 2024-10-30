Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,382 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $68.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

