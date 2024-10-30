Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $4,151,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,878,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.55. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

