Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $546.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

