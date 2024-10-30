Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,637 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

