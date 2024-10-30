Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Cap of $109.31 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $109.31 million and $895,193.66 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000353 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,332,663 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

