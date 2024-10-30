PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.920-3.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.070 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.07.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,171. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

