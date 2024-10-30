Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.11.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 ETFs With Low Fees and Market-Beating Returns
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Inflation Threats Make Yield Curve ETFs a Top Trade
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Double-Digit Gains Ahead? Top 2 Stocks Positioned to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.