PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 24.4% in October

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $46,725.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 60,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

