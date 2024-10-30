Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.63 EPS.
Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:PSX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,206. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on PSX
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips 66
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.