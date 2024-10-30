Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 9,143 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 34.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 542.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. 583,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.