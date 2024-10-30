Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,476 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,244,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,552,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,384. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.78 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

