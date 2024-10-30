Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

