On October 23, 2024, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to report significant changes in its executive team and board of directors.

Jill Sutton, a member of the board of directors, resigned from her position on October 23, 2024. In her resignation letter, Sutton expressed concerns about the board’s strategy and decision-making processes. However, the board highlighted the company’s successful strategy, positive performance, and strong focus on driving business improvements. The Board emphasized its commitment to maintaining stability and executing its strategy to enhance shareholder value under the leadership of Lance Rosenzweig.

Following Sutton’s departure, the Board appointed Paul Evans, Catherine Levene, and Julie Schoenfeld as directors effective October 28, 2024. Each new director brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company. Paul Evans has a background in finance, Catherine Levene has extensive digital innovation experience, and Julie Schoenfeld has a history of success in technology companies.

Lance Rosenzweig, who has been serving as interim CEO since May 2024, has been appointed as the permanent CEO. In his new role, Rosenzweig will continue to lead the company’s transformation efforts. The Board outlined the terms of Rosenzweig’s employment, including stock awards and compensation details in an employment offer letter.

On October 29, 2024, Pitney Bowes issued a press release announcing Rosenzweig’s appointment as CEO and the new board appointments. The company also detailed the election of Milena Alberti-Perez as non-executive Chair of the board, citing her expertise in capital markets and finance. The company expressed confidence in the new leadership team’s ability to drive value for shareholders.

These developments underscore Pitney Bowes’ commitment to strategic growth and performance enhancement. The company aims to leverage the expertise of its new leadership team to deliver value to its stakeholders and capitalize on future opportunities.

The details of these executive changes and board appointments have been disclosed in Pitney Bowes’ recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, refer to the original filing on the SEC’s website.

