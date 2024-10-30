PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 391.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.