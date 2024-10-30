PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $50.04.
PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 391.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
