Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Prada Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Prada stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 29,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274. Prada has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.
About Prada
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.