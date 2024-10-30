Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Prada Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Prada stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 29,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274. Prada has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

