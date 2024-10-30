Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $4.23. Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

