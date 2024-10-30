Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.84.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

