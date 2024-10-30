Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.84.
About Presidio Property Trust
