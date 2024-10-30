Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

