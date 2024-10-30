Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,189. Procure Space ETF has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1812 per share. This is a positive change from Procure Space ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

