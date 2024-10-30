ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.27 and last traded at $133.32. Approximately 72,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 481,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.81.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 3.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39.
Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.