ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.27 and last traded at $133.32. Approximately 72,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 481,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.81.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

