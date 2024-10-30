ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, November 6th (NYSEARCA:USD)

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 3.3 %

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.81. 339,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,129. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $170.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Client First Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 750.4% during the second quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 120.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 514.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

