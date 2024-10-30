ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,070,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 52,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,074,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 31,782,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,846,031. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40.6% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,875,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 1,119,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,169 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 320,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,645 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 231,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,481,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

