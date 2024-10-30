ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, November 6th (NYSEARCA:YCS)

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 5th.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort Yen stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,344. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $96.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned about 1.93% of ProShares UltraShort Yen as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

