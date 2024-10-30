Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Update

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. 312,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

