Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.25 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 200,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,520. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $99,476.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,787.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

