Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

PMM opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

