PZ Cussons plc (PZCUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
PZ Cussons Price Performance
Shares of OTC PZCUY opened at C$2.63 on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
