PZ Cussons plc (PZCUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

Shares of OTC PZCUY opened at C$2.63 on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

