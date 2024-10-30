Q1 EPS Estimates for Montage Gold Reduced by Raymond James

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAU. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Montage Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Montage Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.74.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

CVE MAU opened at C$2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$858.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.55.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

