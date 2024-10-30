Q1 EPS Estimates for Montage Gold Reduced by Raymond James

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
Montage Gold Stock Performance
CVE MAU opened at C$2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$858.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.55.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
