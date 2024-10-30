Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $44,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17,255.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,784 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,665,000 after acquiring an additional 550,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after acquiring an additional 326,087 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $34,812,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Qorvo by 177.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,995,000 after purchasing an additional 272,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO traded down $26.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.61. 5,725,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

