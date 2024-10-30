Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of QUAD opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $306.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUAD shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

