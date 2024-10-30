Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 29,379 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $4.96.

Quantum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by ($28.00). The business had revenue of $71.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Co. ( NASDAQ:QMCO Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

