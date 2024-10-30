QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.49. 3,061,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,678,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 4.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $302,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,184,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,622.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,453.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,582. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QuantumScape by 5.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 6,650.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 29.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

