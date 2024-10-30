Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE:PACK opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $488.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Ranpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

