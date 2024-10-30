Raymond James Estimates Topaz Energy FY2024 Earnings

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst L. Davis expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ATB Capital downgraded Topaz Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.79.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.54.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 356.76%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

