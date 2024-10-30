Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $61.54. Approximately 774,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,650,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.