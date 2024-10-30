REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 2,382,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,993.4 days.
REC Silicon ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNWEF remained flat at $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
