REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 2,382,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,993.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNWEF remained flat at $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various Signature Silane gas, a pure form of silicon that produces product for fuel industries comprising specialty gases, including Dichlorosilane, Monochlorosilane, and Disilane for use in the manufacturing processes of flat panel displays, semiconductors, and solar cells; solar grade polysilicon, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules; and electronic grade polysilicon consisting of float zone-based devices are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, internet of things, and big data, as well as Czochralski for manufacturing of semiconductor wafers used in memory processors, optics, and micro electromechanical systems.

