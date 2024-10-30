Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 610,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 986,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 129,460 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. Benchmark cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 1.8 %

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 112,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,009. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $300.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

