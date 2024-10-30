Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Red Violet had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. On average, analysts expect Red Violet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Red Violet has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $416.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

