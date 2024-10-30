Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report) were down 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 132,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 24,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Relevant Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43.

About Relevant Gold

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

Featured Articles

