Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

RTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,610,000 after acquiring an additional 105,248 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,015,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 130.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,860 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter worth about $25,764,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTO opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

