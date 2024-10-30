Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Republic Services stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.03. 152,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.91 and its 200-day moving average is $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.
In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
