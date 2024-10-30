Reviewing LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of CAVA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 2 0 3.00 CAVA Group 0 8 8 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveOne and CAVA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

LiveOne currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 342.19%. CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $118.71, suggesting a potential downside of 13.95%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and CAVA Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $123.75 million 0.50 -$11.97 million ($0.16) -3.89 CAVA Group $845.22 million 18.61 $13.28 million $0.41 336.49

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -10.20% N/A -19.33% CAVA Group 5.04% 7.37% 4.25%

Summary

CAVA Group beats LiveOne on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

