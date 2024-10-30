Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $28.00. Reynolds Consumer Products shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 36,598 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

